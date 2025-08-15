Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2025 : PGEN, OPEN, INTC, TSLL, UNH, SQQQ, JOBY, CRWV, CRCL, NIO, NU, TUYA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -11.71 to 23,820.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 159,408,639 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) is +1.02 at $2.87, with 26,862,424 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PGEN is 8.587624; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.2 at $3.24, with 25,986,705 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 341.05% of the target price of $0.95.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.67 at $24.53, with 11,244,181 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 111.5% of the target price of $22.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1 at $12.65, with 5,298,251 shares traded. This represents a 101.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +27.41 at $298.90, with 3,123,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0512 at $17.06, with 2,661,852 shares traded. This represents a 2.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +1.9024 at $19.27, with 2,442,698 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 275.32% of the target price of $7.



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is -4.355 at $95.15, with 2,314,409 shares traded. CRWV's current last sale is 79.29% of the target price of $120.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -2.58 at $136.65, with 1,827,970 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 73.86% of the target price of $185.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $4.55, with 1,220,319 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 107.06% of the target price of $4.25.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +1.09 at $13.10, with 1,118,679 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 81.88% of the target price of $16.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is +0.0198 at $2.44, with 700,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TUYA is in the "buy range".

