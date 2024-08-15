Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2024 : AISP, NVDA, SQQQ, WMT, BABA, JD, TQQQ, SIRI, PCG, KO, NIO, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 175.05 to 19,197.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,844,001 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Airship AI Holdings, Inc (AISP) is +0.73 at $3.25, with 4,501,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AISP is in the "strong buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.81 at $117.27, with 4,032,615 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $8.86, with 3,515,865 shares traded. This represents a 24.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +4.8187 at $73.48, with 3,122,654 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.25 at $77.22, with 2,957,746 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.9 at $26.80, with 1,895,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.55 at $64.22, with 1,889,990 shares traded. This represents a 110.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.2 at $3.11, with 1,655,860 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. SIRI's current last sale is 95.69% of the target price of $3.25.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.02 at $18.37, with 1,501,695 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.12 at $68.70, with 805,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $3.77, with 560,203 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.55% of the target price of $5.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $31.11, with 351,624 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 129.63% of the target price of $24.

