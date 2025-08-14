Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 14, 2025 : TSLL, PFE, OPEN, AAPL, BLSH, IBIT, JD, ETHA, CCL, CVX, BBAI, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -107.5 to 23,741.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 83,910,630 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.14 at $13.00, with 5,983,492 shares traded. This represents a 106.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0197 at $25.18, with 3,134,402 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.93% of the target price of $28.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.0303 at $2.45, with 3,118,436 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 257.93% of the target price of $0.95.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.57 at $233.90, with 3,074,343 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. AAPL's current last sale is 97.46% of the target price of $240.



Bullish (BLSH) is +7.53 at $75.53, with 2,613,867 shares traded.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.9903 at $68.85, with 2,571,452 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.52 at $33.03, with 2,291,304 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is -0.18 at $35.72, with 2,266,563 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.0591 at $30.58, with 1,577,466 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -0.35 at $155.52, with 1,362,892 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.09 at $5.72, with 902,831 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 114.4% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $4.56, with 746,749 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 112.59% of the target price of $4.05.

