Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 14, 2024 : K, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, NVD, CCL, NVDL, TQQQ, NU, PLTR, TGT, CMG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.82 to 19,036.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 87,379,659 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Kellanova (K) is +5.56 at $80.06, with 10,769,294 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.04. K's current last sale is 108.93% of the target price of $73.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.61 at $117.75, with 8,458,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0102 at $8.93, with 4,096,926 shares traded. This represents a 25.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.04 at $9.33, with 2,409,686 shares traded. This represents a 88.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.06 at $2.04, with 2,312,934 shares traded. This represents a 17.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.11 at $14.98, with 2,212,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +1.53 at $58.19, with 1,987,186 shares traded. This represents a 387.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.14 at $63.70, with 1,565,507 shares traded. This represents a 109.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.15 at $12.56, with 855,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.23 at $30.62, with 458,705 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 127.58% of the target price of $24.



Target Corporation (TGT) is +0.09 at $136.75, with 376,102 shares traded.TGT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/21/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.18 per share, which represents a 180 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.72 at $52.40, with 360,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.