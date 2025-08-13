Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 13, 2025 : BSLK, TSLL, OPEN, NVDA, SQQQ, ETHA, NIO, BBAI, EXK, CAVA, HBI, CRCL

August 13, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 84.22 to 23,923.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,611,854 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +1.66 at $3.84, with 28,685,579 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1197 at $13.08, with 6,493,576 shares traded. This represents a 107.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.05 at $2.52, with 3,861,108 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 265.26% of the target price of $0.95.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.09 at $183.07, with 3,518,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $16.84, with 3,348,846 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is +1.43 at $35.68, with 2,984,956 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $4.60, with 2,211,790 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.58% of the target price of $4.05.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.015 at $5.96, with 2,022,744 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 119.1% of the target price of $5.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) is -0.542 at $5.21, with 1,639,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXK is in the "buy range".

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is -20.49 at $64.01, with 1,562,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAVA is in the "buy range".

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is -0.26 at $5.92, with 1,204,582 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 98.67% of the target price of $6.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -3.96 at $159.25, with 976,108 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 75.83% of the target price of $210.

