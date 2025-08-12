Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2025 : BBAI, HBI, TSLL, WT, ACHR, INTC, WOW, WMT, SQQQ, HOOD, NVDA, ETHA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 158.98 to 23,685.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,286,356 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -2.26 at $4.83, with 12,788,513 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 96.6% of the target price of $5.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is +1.83 at $6.66, with 12,220,607 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $6.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.19 at $13.03, with 8,073,187 shares traded. This represents a 107.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) is -0.2301 at $12.98, with 7,258,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WT is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.67 at $8.87, with 5,976,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.6604 at $21.31, with 4,687,759 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 96.87% of the target price of $22.



WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) is +1.67 at $5.05, with 4,644,096 shares traded. WOW's current last sale is 77.69% of the target price of $6.5.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.12 at $103.81, with 3,829,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0601 at $17.60, with 2,712,493 shares traded. This represents a 1.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.0192 at $113.60, with 2,667,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.31 at $182.37, with 2,635,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is +0.2899 at $32.54, with 2,486,812 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

