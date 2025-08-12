Pre-Market
BBAI

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2025 : BBAI, HBI, TSLL, WT, ACHR, INTC, WOW, WMT, SQQQ, HOOD, NVDA, ETHA

August 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 158.98 to 23,685.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,286,356 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -2.26 at $4.83, with 12,788,513 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 96.6% of the target price of $5.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is +1.83 at $6.66, with 12,220,607 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $6.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.19 at $13.03, with 8,073,187 shares traded. This represents a 107.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) is -0.2301 at $12.98, with 7,258,973 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WT is in the "buy range".

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.67 at $8.87, with 5,976,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.6604 at $21.31, with 4,687,759 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 96.87% of the target price of $22.

WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) is +1.67 at $5.05, with 4,644,096 shares traded. WOW's current last sale is 77.69% of the target price of $6.5.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.12 at $103.81, with 3,829,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0601 at $17.60, with 2,712,493 shares traded. This represents a 1.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.0192 at $113.60, with 2,667,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.31 at $182.37, with 2,635,886 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is +0.2899 at $32.54, with 2,486,812 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BBAI
HBI
TSLL
WT
ACHR
INTC
WOW
WMT
SQQQ
HOOD
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.