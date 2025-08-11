Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 11, 2025 : IOBT, TSLL, AI, INTC, AMDL, NVDA, BBAI, SNAP, AMC, SOUN, RITM, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 22.39 to 23,633.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 257,192,293 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) is +1.0701 at $2.88, with 22,342,789 shares traded.IOBT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/12/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.35 per share, which represents a -31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4401 at $12.57, with 9,982,183 shares traded. This represents a 99.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -6.85 at $15.28, with 5,990,762 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 55.56% of the target price of $27.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.52 at $20.47, with 5,911,712 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 93.05% of the target price of $22.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -0.28 at $11.89, with 4,630,900 shares traded. This represents a 329.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.7701 at $181.93, with 4,618,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.22 at $6.92, with 3,945,846 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 138.4% of the target price of $5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0301 at $7.44, with 3,477,559 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 82.67% of the target price of $9.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.24 at $3.17, with 3,394,887 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AMC Entertainment Books Smaller-than-Feared Q4 Loss



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.06 at $13.61, with 3,279,382 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is +0.08 at $12.35, with 2,598,836 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RITM is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0488 at $24.63, with 2,318,035 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.96% of the target price of $28.

