Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2025 : TSLL, NAMM, SQQQ, FDMT, NVDA, FIG, TLT, NVO, BAX, BBAI, NIO, JOBY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -196.46 to 23,021.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 178,283,434 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.09 at $10.59, with 15,969,442 shares traded. This represents a 68.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +2.3377 at $6.30, with 10,981,009 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.54 at $18.96, with 10,662,056 shares traded. This represents a 8.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) is +1.47 at $5.97, with 7,788,919 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FDMT is 10.897786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.9201 at $174.95, with 6,467,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +20.77 at $136.27, with 5,203,775 shares traded.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.5092 at $86.08, with 4,766,074 shares traded. This represents a 3.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.7401 at $47.81, with 3,746,150 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.93 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -0.22 at $21.54, with 2,623,744 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.19 at $6.16, with 2,561,051 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 123.2% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $4.79, with 2,248,531 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 119.75% of the target price of $4.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.1915 at $16.47, with 2,191,052 shares traded.JOBY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.