Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2024 : NVDA, RCM, NVD, SQQQ, VTRS, TQQQ, TDOC, LUMN, RBLX, NIO, FLUT, SAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 92.89 to 19,455.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,787,536 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.25 at $120.27, with 13,333,448 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is +1.17 at $14.05, with 6,544,260 shares traded.RCM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.13 at $2.07, with 6,085,278 shares traded. This represents a 18.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $8.45, with 5,075,250 shares traded. This represents a 18.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $12.06, with 4,435,381 shares traded.VTRS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.68 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.27 at $69.55, with 3,943,296 shares traded. This represents a 128.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is -1.75 at $7.68, with 723,710 shares traded. TDOC's current last sale is 48% of the target price of $16.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.0912 at $3.24, with 690,774 shares traded.LUMN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.09 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +1.47 at $42.99, with 588,021 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.47, with 582,017 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 77.74% of the target price of $5.75.



Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) is +2.38 at $199.78, with 543,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLUT is in the "buy range".



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.15 at $4.70, with 512,775 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".

