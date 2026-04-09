Pre-Market

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 9, 2026 : CRWG, CCCC, TSLL, CRWV, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, NOK, BABA, BB, SPIR, KOS

April 09, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -26.96 to 24,876.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 229,287,395 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) is +0.16 at $3.24, with 14,518,971 shares traded. This represents a 80.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is -0.015 at $2.89, with 10,536,486 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCCC is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.0497 at $10.24, with 6,435,063 shares traded. This represents a 57.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is +2.09 at $90.99, with 4,140,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWV is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.5198 at $69.72, with 3,864,526 shares traded. This represents a 12.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2603 at $47.74, with 2,983,110 shares traded. This represents a 146.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2402 at $6.62, with 2,661,681 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.31% of the target price of $6.6.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.12 at $9.32, with 1,633,908 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.32 at $125.00, with 688,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.31 at $3.84, with 647,158 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 78.77% of the target price of $4.875.

Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) is -4.8 at $15.70, with 628,199 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is +0.01 at $2.78, with 603,014 shares traded. KOS's current last sale is 120.87% of the target price of $2.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CCCC
TSLL
CRWV
SQQQ
TQQQ
NIO
NOK
BABA
BB
SPIR
KO

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