Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 9, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLS, TSLA, BABA, F, NIO, PFE, GM, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -215.72 to 16,874.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 231,117,905 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.0503 at $6.74, with 40,496,202 shares traded. This represents a 36.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.85 at $37.05, with 24,122,572 shares traded. This represents a 5.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.02 at $96.32, with 18,571,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.5104 at $55.48, with 17,685,261 shares traded. This represents a 111.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is +0.0401 at $12.88, with 8,338,516 shares traded. This represents a 88.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.98 at $220.88, with 7,430,382 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 68.49% of the target price of $322.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.66 at $100.03, with 3,777,706 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 66.25% of the target price of $151.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.2601 at $8.43, with 2,122,350 shares traded. F's current last sale is 87.81% of the target price of $9.6.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0799 at $3.06, with 1,915,914 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.52% of the target price of $4.6.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -1.0601 at $20.78, with 1,685,217 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 69.27% of the target price of $30.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.95 at $41.53, with 1,522,510 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 76.2% of the target price of $54.5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.29 at $20.99, with 986,059 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

