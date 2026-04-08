Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 8, 2026 : NOK, EVTL, PBR, SMR, BABA, STLA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 798.95 to 25,001.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 601,783,623 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.2591 at $9.11, with 5,166,298 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 112.74% of the target price of $8.08.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is +0.17 at $2.35, with 2,391,809 shares traded. EVTL's current last sale is 20.43% of the target price of $11.5.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -1.49 at $19.22, with 1,659,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.6291 at $9.79, with 1,631,084 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +8.34 at $128.06, with 1,614,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.58 at $8.00, with 1,551,204 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 94.79% of the target price of $8.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.