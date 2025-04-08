Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 8, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLA, SMST, BABA, NIO, QBTS, IONQ, TSM, BBAI

April 08, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 400.83 to 17,831.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 187,448,416 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5997 at $8.14, with 21,315,096 shares traded. This represents a 64.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.14 at $44.39, with 15,920,064 shares traded. This represents a 26.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.11 at $101.75, with 13,254,554 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.87 at $46.30, with 8,231,049 shares traded. This represents a 76.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.33 at $242.62, with 3,874,135 shares traded.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.31 at $4.10, with 3,767,946 shares traded. This represents a 36.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.98 at $105.00, with 1,510,834 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $3.40, with 1,442,203 shares traded.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.4 at $7.00, with 1,405,617 shares traded.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.13 at $23.88, with 850,862 shares traded.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +4.93 at $151.10, with 843,587 shares traded.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1499 at $3.08, with 819,518 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
TQQQ
NVDA
SQQQ
TSLA
BABA
NIO
QBTS
IONQ
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.