Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 8, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLA, SMST, BABA, NIO, QBTS, IONQ, TSM, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 400.83 to 17,831.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 187,448,416 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5997 at $8.14, with 21,315,096 shares traded. This represents a 64.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.14 at $44.39, with 15,920,064 shares traded. This represents a 26.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.11 at $101.75, with 13,254,554 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.87 at $46.30, with 8,231,049 shares traded. This represents a 76.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.33 at $242.62, with 3,874,135 shares traded.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.31 at $4.10, with 3,767,946 shares traded. This represents a 36.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.98 at $105.00, with 1,510,834 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $3.40, with 1,442,203 shares traded.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.4 at $7.00, with 1,405,617 shares traded.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.13 at $23.88, with 850,862 shares traded.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +4.93 at $151.10, with 843,587 shares traded.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1499 at $3.08, with 819,518 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.