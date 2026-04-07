Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 7, 2026 : NOK, STLA, LYG, SPCE, ING, DX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -155.11 to 24,037.06. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 228,321,275 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.27 at $8.62, with 2,149,785 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is +0.06 at $7.54, with 1,412,336 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 87.78% of the target price of $8.59.



Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is -0.04 at $5.20, with 1,132,189 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 81.25% of the target price of $6.4.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.0594 at $3.13, with 1,013,023 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 81.49% of the target price of $3.84.



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is -0.22 at $26.56, with 899,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ING is in the "buy range".



Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) is -0.05 at $12.85, with 775,480 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.