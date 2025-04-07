Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 7, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, SMST, TSM, NIO, BABA, QBTS, IONQ, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -409.17 to 16,988.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 329,126,505 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.83 at $7.11, with 62,013,972 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.65 at $89.66, with 34,808,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.59 at $38.50, with 26,724,149 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.13 at $53.49, with 18,980,849 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -12.67 at $226.76, with 11,855,362 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 70.31% of the target price of $322.5.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is +0.7 at $4.48, with 7,592,558 shares traded.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -11.23 at $135.57, with 4,806,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $3.23, with 3,937,477 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.22% of the target price of $4.6.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -8.79 at $107.75, with 3,660,690 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 70.66% of the target price of $152.5.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.53 at $5.81, with 1,771,865 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.37 at $19.31, with 1,375,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.3 at $2.55, with 1,097,909 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 42.5% of the target price of $6.

