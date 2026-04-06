Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 6, 2026 : TQQQ, TSLL, KEEL, SQQQ, IBIT, ETHA, OWL, NIO, NOK, SPCE, LPL, WTI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 103.59 to 24,149.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 341,279,931 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.52 at $43.85, with 4,998,360 shares traded. This represents a 150.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.23 at $11.60, with 4,432,776 shares traded. This represents a 84.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) is unchanged at $2.07, with 3,692,634 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.88 at $76.41, with 2,454,335 shares traded. This represents a 23.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.42 at $39.39, with 2,442,308 shares traded. This represents a 11.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is +0.6003 at $16.23, with 2,108,452 shares traded. This represents a 47.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is +0.02 at $8.59, with 1,382,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OWL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $6.38, with 1,333,319 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 97.4% of the target price of $6.55.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.45 at $9.27, with 1,183,294 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 114.73% of the target price of $8.08.



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.32 at $2.78, with 718,956 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 72.4% of the target price of $3.84.



LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) is -0.16 at $3.85, with 691,969 shares traded. LPL's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $4.2.



W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is unchanged at $3.15, with 573,788 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WTI is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.