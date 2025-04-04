Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 4, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDA, SMST, TSLS, NIO, BABA, NKE, F, QBTS, PFE

April 04, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -527.53 to 17,993.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 339,236,342 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.07 at $8.96, with 52,175,225 shares traded. This represents a 81.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.2801 at $46.02, with 22,552,726 shares traded. This represents a -5.7% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +3.67 at $46.20, with 22,371,371 shares traded. This represents a 76.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.85 at $97.95, with 20,425,923 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.05 at $4.05, with 17,798,936 shares traded. This represents a 34.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is +0.56 at $11.34, with 12,174,934 shares traded. This represents a 66.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.3 at $3.44, with 4,506,865 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.78% of the target price of $4.6.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -12.22 at $117.11, with 3,334,213 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 76.79% of the target price of $152.5.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -3.35 at $52.23, with 1,865,951 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.37 at $9.17, with 1,780,094 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.52% of the target price of $9.6.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.32 at $6.84, with 1,474,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.59 at $23.70, with 1,458,852 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $30.

