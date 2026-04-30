Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 30, 2026 : TQQQ, NOK, INTC, XRX, SQQQ, F, TSLL, VISN, STLA, SGOV, BBAI, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 193.06 to 27,380.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 112,857,898 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.29 at $63.15, with 6,089,953 shares traded. This represents a 150.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1601 at $12.30, with 5,635,554 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.35 at $97.10, with 5,630,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is +0.6187 at $2.19, with 5,536,250 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for XRX is 11.129212; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.1 at $51.98, with 3,770,287 shares traded. This represents a -.74% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.56 at $11.68, with 3,463,696 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $13.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.01 at $11.94, with 3,376,283 shares traded. This represents a 34.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vistance Networks, Inc. (VISN) is +2.49 at $12.96, with 3,237,523 shares traded. VISN's current last sale is 58.25% of the target price of $22.25.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.24 at $7.46, with 1,487,428 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Focused on EVs, Stellantis Amis to Double Revenue by 2030 — Report



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.005 at $100.68, with 1,000,336 shares traded. This represents a .4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.01 at $3.83, with 925,737 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0513 at $6.34, with 729,996 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 94.61% of the target price of $6.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.