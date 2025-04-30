Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 30, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, SMCI, SQQQ, TQQQ, SNAP, TSLA, C, NIO, NCLH, WOLF, HIMS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -330.05 to 19,214.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 99,871,861 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.46 at $10.51, with 11,644,045 shares traded. This represents a 67.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.87 at $106.15, with 6,105,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -6.44 at $29.56, with 5,724,578 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 56.3% of the target price of $52.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.99 at $32.07, with 4,040,111 shares traded. This represents a 22.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.7 at $53.17, with 3,991,749 shares traded. This represents a 51.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.3098 at $7.78, with 3,575,356 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -6.0319 at $286.00, with 2,585,350 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.33% of the target price of $300.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.41 at $68.47, with 1,725,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $4.05, with 1,557,497 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $4.5.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -1.5407 at $15.84, with 1,122,971 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NCLH is in the "buy range".



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.06 at $3.53, with 953,204 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 44.13% of the target price of $8.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.55 at $34.49, with 770,455 shares traded.HIMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

