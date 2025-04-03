Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 3, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLA, SMST, QBTS, NKE, BABA, NIO, IONQ, BBAI

Pre-Market
April 03, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -833.22 to 18,748.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 282,771,603 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.3491 at $9.92, with 24,496,382 shares traded. This represents a 100.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -7.0093 at $52.92, with 10,071,957 shares traded. This represents a 8.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -6.5598 at $103.86, with 9,204,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +4.3002 at $40.90, with 6,269,370 shares traded. This represents a 56.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -17.07 at $265.69, with 5,106,358 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 79.31% of the target price of $335.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is +0.44 at $3.86, with 2,706,260 shares traded. This represents a 28.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.6101 at $6.73, with 1,642,325 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -7.51 at $57.45, with 1,513,904 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. NKE's current last sale is 70.93% of the target price of $81.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.64 at $126.15, with 1,272,266 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 82.72% of the target price of $152.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1301 at $3.67, with 922,235 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.78% of the target price of $4.6.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.61 at $23.44, with 808,922 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.26 at $2.87, with 649,250 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 47.83% of the target price of $6.

