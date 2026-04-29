Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 29, 2026 : KALV, SOFI, NOK, INTC, NTLA, HOOD, TQQQ, BBAI, NIO, SMR, SAN, BE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 81.86 to 27,110.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 129,331,061 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is +7.47 at $26.71, with 23,840,403 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KALV is 20.735342; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -1.42 at $16.94, with 15,045,092 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.505 at $11.81, with 6,794,144 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.657 at $86.18, with 3,678,713 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 114.9% of the target price of $75.



Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is -1.18 at $12.02, with 3,152,375 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NTLA is 15.419913; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -9.27 at $72.80, with 2,674,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.44 at $61.18, with 2,662,611 shares traded. This represents a 143.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.25 at $4.37, with 2,286,964 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $6.62, with 1,601,744 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 98.81% of the target price of $6.7.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.26 at $12.08, with 881,451 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 61.95% of the target price of $19.5.



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.17 at $12.24, with 855,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is +39.15 at $265.52, with 658,908 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 157.11% of the target price of $169.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.