Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 29, 2025 : HIMS, TSLL, SOFI, WOLF, DNB, TQQQ, SQQQ, LFMD, TSLA, PFE, NIO, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -3.96 to 19,423.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 581,986,914 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +8.64 at $37.12, with 17,766,692 shares traded.HIMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $10.55, with 16,408,404 shares traded. This represents a 67.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.9701 at $14.17, with 12,339,537 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.7 at $4.83, with 3,484,813 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 60.38% of the target price of $8.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is -0.21 at $8.94, with 3,278,735 shares traded.DNB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.17 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.28 at $53.54, with 3,259,561 shares traded. This represents a 52.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1801 at $31.87, with 2,604,890 shares traded. This represents a 21.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) is +1.28 at $7.38, with 2,562,518 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LFMD is 8.347636; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.3705 at $286.25, with 2,373,175 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.42% of the target price of $300.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $23.18, with 1,906,774 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.34, with 1,181,317 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 96.44% of the target price of $4.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.04 at $3.53, with 1,036,644 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.