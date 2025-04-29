Pre-Market
HIMS

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 29, 2025 : HIMS, TSLL, SOFI, WOLF, DNB, TQQQ, SQQQ, LFMD, TSLA, PFE, NIO, BBAI

April 29, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -3.96 to 19,423.33. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 581,986,914 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +8.64 at $37.12, with 17,766,692 shares traded.HIMS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $10.55, with 16,408,404 shares traded. This represents a 67.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.9701 at $14.17, with 12,339,537 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.7 at $4.83, with 3,484,813 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 60.38% of the target price of $8.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is -0.21 at $8.94, with 3,278,735 shares traded.DNB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.17 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.28 at $53.54, with 3,259,561 shares traded. This represents a 52.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1801 at $31.87, with 2,604,890 shares traded. This represents a 21.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) is +1.28 at $7.38, with 2,562,518 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LFMD is 8.347636; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.3705 at $286.25, with 2,373,175 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 95.42% of the target price of $300.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.13 at $23.18, with 1,906,774 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.34, with 1,181,317 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 96.44% of the target price of $4.5.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.04 at $3.53, with 1,036,644 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
TSLL
SOFI
WOLF
DNB
TQQQ
SQQQ
LFMD
TSLA
PFE
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.