Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 28, 2026 : NVDA, TQQQ, BBBY, CRWG, SQQQ, TSLL, INTC, NOK, PFE, ORCL, JOBY, GLW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -350.87 to 26,954.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 163,195,631 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.56 at $209.05, with 10,044,906 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.66 at $59.98, with 7,002,488 shares traded. This represents a 138.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) is +1.61 at $6.95, with 5,803,402 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 86.88% of the target price of $8.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) is -0.705 at $4.03, with 5,633,653 shares traded. This represents a 124.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.24 at $54.69, with 5,182,007 shares traded. This represents a 4.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.385 at $11.94, with 5,024,881 shares traded. This represents a 34.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -3.4465 at $81.54, with 5,017,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. INTC's current last sale is 108.72% of the target price of $75.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.3332 at $10.38, with 4,657,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.825 at $27.62, with 3,297,418 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.74 per share, which represents a 92 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -13.05 at $159.91, with 3,225,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.191 at $9.23, with 1,800,918 shares traded.JOBY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.21 per share, which represents a -18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -21.14 at $146.87, with 1,574,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.