Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 28, 2025 : TSLL, PFE, BBAI, INTC, NVDA, TSLA, SWTX, TQQQ, AMPY, SCHW, ABBV, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -14.2 to 19,418.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 170,511,986 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.27 at $10.72, with 25,789,199 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.1 at $23.02, with 8,204,770 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.26 at $3.79, with 6,985,456 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $20.01, with 6,670,379 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.07% of the target price of $21.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.6099 at $109.40, with 5,454,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.52 at $288.47, with 4,767,454 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.16% of the target price of $300.



SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) is +1.39 at $46.11, with 4,698,564 shares traded.SWTX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.79 per share, which represents a -118 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.11 at $53.75, with 4,095,925 shares traded.



MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY, INC. (AMPY) is +0.32 at $3.01, with 3,155,404 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.01 at $79.95, with 1,517,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.07 at $186.13, with 1,005,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $4.08, with 902,152 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.67% of the target price of $4.5.

