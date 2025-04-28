Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 28, 2025 : TSLL, PFE, BBAI, INTC, NVDA, TSLA, SWTX, TQQQ, AMPY, SCHW, ABBV, NIO

April 28, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -14.2 to 19,418.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 170,511,986 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.27 at $10.72, with 25,789,199 shares traded.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.1 at $23.02, with 8,204,770 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.26 at $3.79, with 6,985,456 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $20.01, with 6,670,379 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.07% of the target price of $21.5.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.6099 at $109.40, with 5,454,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.52 at $288.47, with 4,767,454 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.16% of the target price of $300.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) is +1.39 at $46.11, with 4,698,564 shares traded.SWTX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.79 per share, which represents a -118 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.11 at $53.75, with 4,095,925 shares traded.

MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY, INC. (AMPY) is +0.32 at $3.01, with 3,155,404 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.01 at $79.95, with 1,517,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.07 at $186.13, with 1,005,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $4.08, with 902,152 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.67% of the target price of $4.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
PFE
BBAI
INTC
NVDA
TSLA
SWTX
TQQQ
AMPY
SCHW
ABBV
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.