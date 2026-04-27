Pre-Market
OGN

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 27, 2026 : OGN, SGMT, INTC, NTLA, RMAX, NOK, NVDA, TSLL, TQQQ, SMR, MX, JOBY

April 27, 2026 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.14 to 27,281.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 108,572,151 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Organon & Co. (OGN) is +1.91 at $13.17, with 34,420,118 shares traded. OGN's current last sale is 146.33% of the target price of $9.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) is +1.3803 at $7.24, with 10,652,371 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SGMT is 10.407707; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.32 at $82.86, with 6,792,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is +0.77 at $14.40, with 5,772,719 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NTLA is 15.419913; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) is +1.68 at $9.67, with 5,598,984 shares traded. RMAX's current last sale is 107.44% of the target price of $9.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.5105 at $10.97, with 5,102,783 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 120.55% of the target price of $9.1.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.39 at $210.66, with 5,074,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.1602 at $12.01, with 3,910,522 shares traded. This represents a 37.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.07 at $62.49, with 3,703,588 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.0205 at $11.98, with 1,339,638 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 61.44% of the target price of $19.5.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is +0.85 at $6.10, with 1,321,952 shares traded.MX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/28/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.23 at $8.73, with 1,244,953 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 72.75% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OGN
SGMT
INTC
NTLA
RMAX
NOK
NVDA
TSLL
TQQQ
SMR
MX
JOB

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