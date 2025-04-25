Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 25, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, ACRV, TQQQ, INTC, NVDA, BBAI, NIO, WOLF, QBTS, JPM, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -26.59 to 19,187.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 153,863,180 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.09 at $8.83, with 18,551,618 shares traded. This represents a 40.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3298 at $33.05, with 7,928,217 shares traded. This represents a 26.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) is +0.42 at $2.41, with 7,248,742 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACRV is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.48 at $51.66, with 7,179,496 shares traded. This represents a 47.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.57 at $19.92, with 6,612,108 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.65% of the target price of $21.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2 at $106.63, with 6,466,946 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $3.02, with 1,930,930 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/1/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0603 at $4.12, with 994,498 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.55% of the target price of $4.5.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.09 at $3.23, with 855,900 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 40.38% of the target price of $8.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.05 at $7.30, with 851,060 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -1.39 at $243.25, with 813,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -1.13 at $20.95, with 548,387 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

