Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 24, 2026 : INTC, WIMI, TSLL, CAST, TQQQ, SQQQ, NOK, OGN, SKLZ, SMR, NIO, NOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 347.58 to 27,130.2. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 151,166,868 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +17.7628 at $84.54, with 21,456,313 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. INTC's current last sale is 169.09% of the target price of $50.



WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is +0.2303 at $2.01, with 12,765,242 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.13 at $12.15, with 8,636,418 shares traded. This represents a 50.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FreeCast, Inc. (CAST) is +0.64 at $2.32, with 7,460,787 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.37 at $61.59, with 7,430,557 shares traded. This represents a 153.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.2 at $53.46, with 5,461,056 shares traded. This represents a -1.51% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.5016 at $10.83, with 4,251,137 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 133.72% of the target price of $8.1.



Organon & Co. (OGN) is +2.62 at $11.22, with 2,918,101 shares traded. OGN's current last sale is 124.67% of the target price of $9.



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -3.71 at $8.74, with 1,980,902 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.48 at $13.20, with 1,714,893 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 66% of the target price of $20.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $6.29, with 1,440,611 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.88% of the target price of $6.7.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is +1.3488 at $86.13, with 1,353,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.