Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 24, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, INTC, AVTE, TAL, JPM, NIO, F, NOK, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.36 to 18,748.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 231,718,085 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.0202 at $8.18, with 17,882,730 shares traded. This represents a 30.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $35.69, with 7,658,561 shares traded. This represents a 36.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.13 at $48.18, with 6,118,361 shares traded. This represents a 37.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.41 at $103.12, with 5,346,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.3901 at $20.98, with 4,183,816 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE) is -0.04 at $2.70, with 3,277,264 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AVTE is 69.299648; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -1.13 at $9.85, with 1,672,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -1.38 at $239.50, with 690,416 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $3.94, with 665,701 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.56% of the target price of $4.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $9.74, with 594,484 shares traded. F's current last sale is 114.59% of the target price of $8.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.41 at $4.90, with 572,112 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.0001 at $7.13, with 401,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

