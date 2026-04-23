Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 23, 2026 : TSLL, NOK, SMR, QS, SMCI, OKLL, TQQQ, SST, NOWL, RDW, NOW, OKLO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -61.73 to 26,875.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 133,845,306 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.8095 at $12.12, with 16,366,582 shares traded. This represents a 55.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.97 at $10.83, with 11,265,799 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.859 at $14.43, with 7,088,963 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 72.15% of the target price of $20.



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +2.1402 at $9.45, with 5,589,992 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for QS is 9.668976; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -3.01 at $26.17, with 5,061,338 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 81.78% of the target price of $32.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long OKLO ETF (OKLL) is +2.34 at $14.28, with 4,953,986 shares traded. This represents a 191.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.31 at $59.90, with 4,946,603 shares traded. This represents a 151.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



System1, Inc. (SST) is +0.12 at $2.92, with 4,856,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SST is in the "strong buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NOW Daily ETF (NOWL) is -1.41 at $4.19, with 3,416,103 shares traded. This represents a 19.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is -0.9131 at $11.02, with 2,535,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is -13.21 at $89.86, with 2,397,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOW is in the "buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +7.29 at $79.70, with 2,129,721 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKLO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.