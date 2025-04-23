Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 23, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, DNB, TSLA, CSCO, PFE, NIO, VRT, T, ALLY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 565.59 to 18,842. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 177,416,001 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +1.0688 at $8.46, with 22,544,098 shares traded. This represents a 65.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +3.89 at $48.95, with 8,860,807 shares traded. This represents a 39.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.41 at $104.30, with 8,813,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -3.25 at $35.03, with 6,421,245 shares traded. This represents a 33.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is +0.27 at $9.06, with 5,821,012 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 82.36% of the target price of $11.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.08 at $255.05, with 4,989,175 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 83.08% of the target price of $307.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.92 at $55.96, with 3,832,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.22 at $22.75, with 2,231,165 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 82 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $3.82, with 1,314,291 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.89% of the target price of $4.5.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +13.17 at $84.99, with 1,160,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.6991 at $27.66, with 1,133,572 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is +1.0799 at $32.49, with 1,064,035 shares traded. ALLY's current last sale is 80.22% of the target price of $40.5.

