Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 22, 2026 : TQQQ, NVTS, TSLL, IBIT, SQQQ, T, CONL, NOK, SMR, BMNR, LOCL, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 221.28 to 26,700.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 96,864,135 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.511 at $58.91, with 4,833,284 shares traded. This represents a 173.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is +1.79 at $17.12, with 3,801,664 shares traded. NVTS's current last sale is 214% of the target price of $8.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.21 at $13.08, with 3,741,112 shares traded. This represents a 89.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.82 at $44.33, with 2,820,226 shares traded. This represents a 25.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.52 at $56.07, with 2,747,133 shares traded. This represents a .05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.48 at $25.40, with 2,230,265 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (CONL) is +0.7987 at $9.35, with 1,978,390 shares traded. This represents a 86.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $10.39, with 1,822,924 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.4697 at $12.14, with 1,351,866 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 60.7% of the target price of $20.



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +1.16 at $22.87, with 1,329,782 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is -0.61 at $2.30, with 1,035,286 shares traded.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +6.22 at $187.39, with 1,020,779 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.