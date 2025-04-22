Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 22, 2025 : OBIO, TSLL, NVDA, JD, TQQQ, BABA, SQQQ, KMI, T, UMC, NIO, STLA

April 22, 2025

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 158.32 to 17,966.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 108,455,717 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) is +0.6601 at $3.50, with 9,025,145 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OBIO is 11.691318; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1298 at $6.91, with 8,475,464 shares traded. This represents a 39.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.25 at $98.16, with 5,200,286 shares traded.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -0.11 at $33.95, with 4,418,328 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.15 at $43.01, with 4,136,991 shares traded. This represents a 22.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.97 at $114.12, with 3,697,508 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.1499 at $40.34, with 3,388,222 shares traded. This represents a 53.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.28 at $26.07, with 1,872,221 shares traded.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.83 at $25.50, with 1,107,340 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.52 per share, which represents a 55 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is unchanged at $6.72, with 942,908 shares traded.UMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.1 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $3.66, with 942,081 shares traded.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.0002 at $9.26, with 889,125 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

