Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 21, 2026 : LOCL, TSLL, TQQQ, SLDP, AXTI, SQQQ, SMR, INTC, IONQ, BB, HIMS, UNH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 99.53 to 26,689.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 160,149,702 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is +1.0305 at $2.91, with 35,128,203 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.2 at $13.49, with 5,338,282 shares traded. This represents a 107.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.7 at $58.78, with 4,004,721 shares traded. This represents a 192.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is +0.31 at $3.71, with 2,824,435 shares traded. SLDP's current last sale is 53% of the target price of $7.



AXT Inc (AXTI) is -7.72 at $71.04, with 2,741,092 shares traded. AXTI's current last sale is 249.26% of the target price of $28.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.67 at $56.24, with 2,575,460 shares traded. This represents a .36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.33 at $13.12, with 2,437,475 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 65.6% of the target price of $20.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.33 at $67.03, with 2,354,312 shares traded.INTC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.11 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.4 at $48.72, with 1,675,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.02 at $5.52, with 1,236,468 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.6374 at $31.65, with 1,111,502 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 126.59% of the target price of $25.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +23.52 at $347.00, with 1,081,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.