Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 21, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDL, IBIT, NIO, KGC, QBTS, BABA, GOLD, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -244.73 to 18,013.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 175,222,219 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.5902 at $7.08, with 15,834,575 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -3.1601 at $98.33, with 7,348,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.83 at $43.33, with 5,719,902 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.59 at $40.23, with 4,410,251 shares traded.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is -1.87 at $28.73, with 2,416,714 shares traded.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.44 at $49.70, with 2,379,043 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $3.56, with 606,454 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 79.11% of the target price of $4.5.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.34 at $15.14, with 454,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.17 at $6.25, with 308,888 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.14 at $109.01, with 300,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.68 at $20.85, with 295,093 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 87.61% of the target price of $23.8.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.59 at $25.15, with 258,486 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.