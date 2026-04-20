Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 20, 2026 : T, C, BMNR, SMR, IONQ, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -100.76 to 26,571.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 110,533,548 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $26.54, with 1,920,757 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/22/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.87 at $131.31, with 1,854,705 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is -0.81 at $22.14, with 1,579,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.25 at $12.40, with 1,336,444 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 62% of the target price of $20.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1.33 at $44.76, with 1,308,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.08 at $10.39, with 994,951 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.