Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 2, 2025 : TSLL, T, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, SHV, TSLA, VZ, NIO, WY, NABL, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -217.92 to 19,218.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 211,619,246 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.57 at $9.64, with 17,108,225 shares traded. This represents a 95.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.06 at $28.54, with 5,198,200 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.17 at $107.98, with 4,212,029 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.24 at $56.38, with 3,981,382 shares traded. This represents a 15.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.4602 at $38.90, with 3,769,784 shares traded. This represents a 48.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.10, with 3,456,255 shares traded. This represents a .17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -7.456 at $261.00, with 2,722,459 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 77.91% of the target price of $335.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.1348 at $45.51, with 1,643,604 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 98.95% of the target price of $46.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $3.82, with 1,044,287 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.04% of the target price of $4.6.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is +0.621 at $29.76, with 989,112 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WY is in the "buy range".



N-able, Inc. (NABL) is +0.2599 at $7.45, with 806,588 shares traded. NABL's current last sale is 82.78% of the target price of $9.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.03 at $20.34, with 764,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

