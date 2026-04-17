Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 17, 2026 : BZAI, TSLL, NFLX, TQQQ, IBIT, SQQQ, SMR, IONQ, ORCL, BMNR, C, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 121.78 to 26,454.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 191,646,002 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) is +0.36 at $2.09, with 14,250,708 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BZAI is in the "strong buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.37 at $13.44, with 6,663,001 shares traded. This represents a 107.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -10.921 at $96.87, with 4,908,688 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.8395 at $57.27, with 4,357,042 shares traded. This represents a 184.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.24 at $42.97, with 3,203,823 shares traded. This represents a 21.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.82 at $57.79, with 2,980,096 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.25 at $11.66, with 2,035,095 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 58.3% of the target price of $20.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -1 at $43.68, with 1,850,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +4.69 at $183.03, with 1,344,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.14 at $22.58, with 1,235,679 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +1.3 at $130.64, with 1,060,928 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.06 at $10.35, with 1,046,977 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.06 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.