HTZ

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 17, 2025 : HTZ, TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, QURE, TSM, HIMS, NVO, UNH, BABA, NIO

April 17, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 152.15 to 18,409.79. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 187,788,799 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +1.35 at $7.06, with 12,622,622 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 235.33% of the target price of $3.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $7.82, with 7,948,042 shares traded. This represents a 58.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.5091 at $105.00, with 7,589,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.08 at $46.37, with 5,767,800 shares traded. This represents a 32.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.8909 at $37.65, with 5,389,852 shares traded. This represents a 43.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) is +4.6101 at $14.00, with 2,478,918 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QURE is in the "buy range".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +4.8 at $156.47, with 1,426,531 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -1.4999 at $25.45, with 1,291,130 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 66.97% of the target price of $38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -3.31 at $59.57, with 1,219,768 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 56.73% of the target price of $105.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -117.09 at $467.95, with 1,160,307 shares traded. UNH's current last sale is 72.44% of the target price of $646.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.3557 at $111.11, with 753,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0102 at $3.51, with 516,812 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78% of the target price of $4.5.

