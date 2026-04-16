Pre-Market
IONQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 16, 2026 : IONQ, SMR, QBTS, HIMS, TSM, ORCL

April 16, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 39.71 to 26,244.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 146,230,769 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.22 at $44.47, with 11,091,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.1025 at $12.81, with 7,132,395 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 64.06% of the target price of $20.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.12 at $21.93, with 6,315,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +2.2 at $26.49, with 3,303,101 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 110.38% of the target price of $24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -4.9 at $370.20, with 2,693,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +7.48 at $177.29, with 1,882,553 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

IONQ
SMR
QBTS
HIMS
TSM
ORC

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