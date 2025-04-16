Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 16, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, TQQQ, SQQQ, HTZ, HOOD, NIO, BABA, V, QBTS, GOLD, BBAI

April 16, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -305.11 to 18,525.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 163,940,243 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.29 at $8.24, with 17,144,081 shares traded. This represents a 66.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -7.06 at $105.14, with 13,975,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -2.05 at $47.74, with 6,661,359 shares traded. This represents a 36.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.47 at $36.81, with 6,055,430 shares traded. This represents a 40.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.64 at $4.29, with 4,142,172 shares traded. HTZ's current last sale is 143% of the target price of $3.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -1.54 at $42.54, with 3,948,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.14 at $3.48, with 1,319,044 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 77.33% of the target price of $4.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.55 at $109.73, with 886,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".

Visa Inc. (V) is +0.53 at $336.34, with 584,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.21 at $6.71, with 484,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.76 at $21.08, with 470,917 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.06 at $2.51, with 440,328 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 41.83% of the target price of $6.

