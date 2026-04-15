Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 15, 2026 : SNAP, IONQ, QBTS, NVO, SMR, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -10.78 to 25,831.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 403,855,991 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.39 at $5.99, with 12,612,698 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 74.88% of the target price of $8.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.57 at $38.33, with 5,355,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.8 at $18.77, with 4,465,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.44 at $39.76, with 1,958,977 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 88.36% of the target price of $45.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.4995 at $10.75, with 1,671,167 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 53.75% of the target price of $20.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +2.01 at $165.01, with 1,524,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.