Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 15, 2025 : MURA, TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, TMC, BAC, BABA, BA, NIO, STLA, BBAI

April 15, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -35.03 to 18,760.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 177,396,069 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Mural Oncology plc (MURA) is +1.0499 at $2.08, with 24,159,991 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.16 at $8.24, with 9,613,706 shares traded. This represents a 66.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.6 at $49.00, with 4,511,911 shares traded. This represents a 40% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.67 at $110.04, with 4,301,850 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.46 at $35.91, with 3,604,325 shares traded. This represents a 36.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is +0.32 at $3.15, with 2,066,175 shares traded.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.47 at $37.14, with 1,407,543 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.87 at $113.10, with 1,069,729 shares traded.

Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -5.78 at $153.50, with 515,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.73.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0797 at $3.53, with 463,298 shares traded.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.1401 at $9.23, with 448,073 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.01 at $2.61, with 442,996 shares traded.

