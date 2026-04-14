Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 14, 2026 : AVNS, TSLL, TQQQ, AAL, CRCG, NOK, LCID, CRWG, ORCL, BMNR, SMR, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 141.81 to 25,525.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,793,927 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) is +10.04 at $24.57, with 10,229,702 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.3698 at $11.18, with 6,542,662 shares traded. This represents a 72.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.905 at $51.57, with 4,459,170 shares traded. This represents a 156.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.0204 at $12.25, with 4,404,091 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $14.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF (CRCG) is +0.2513 at $3.06, with 4,282,872 shares traded. This represents a 221.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.13 at $10.24, with 4,014,316 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.43 at $9.67, with 4,009,423 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 8.246212; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) is +0.39 at $5.07, with 2,962,538 shares traded. This represents a 182.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +7.63 at $163.25, with 2,239,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.91 at $22.42, with 1,925,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.501 at $10.08, with 1,884,296 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 50.41% of the target price of $20.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.16 at $39.14, with 1,733,469 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 86.98% of the target price of $45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.