Pre-Market
AVNS

Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 14, 2026 : AVNS, TSLL, TQQQ, AAL, CRCG, NOK, LCID, CRWG, ORCL, BMNR, SMR, NVO

April 14, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 141.81 to 25,525.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,793,927 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) is +10.04 at $24.57, with 10,229,702 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.3698 at $11.18, with 6,542,662 shares traded. This represents a 72.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.905 at $51.57, with 4,459,170 shares traded. This represents a 156.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.0204 at $12.25, with 4,404,091 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $14.

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF (CRCG) is +0.2513 at $3.06, with 4,282,872 shares traded. This represents a 221.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.13 at $10.24, with 4,014,316 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.43 at $9.67, with 4,009,423 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 8.246212; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) is +0.39 at $5.07, with 2,962,538 shares traded. This represents a 182.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +7.63 at $163.25, with 2,239,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) is +0.91 at $22.42, with 1,925,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMNR is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.501 at $10.08, with 1,884,296 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 50.41% of the target price of $20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.16 at $39.14, with 1,733,469 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 86.98% of the target price of $45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

AVNS
TSLL
TQQQ
AAL
CRCG
NOK
LCID
ORCL
BMNR
SMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.