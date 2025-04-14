Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 14, 2025 : TSLL, KIDZ, NVDA, TQQQ, VERV, SQQQ, NIO, PFE, BABA, PG, DELL, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 343.25 to 19,033.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 389,799,187 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.35 at $8.76, with 14,127,863 shares traded.



Classover Holdings, Inc. (KIDZ) is +0.33 at $2.19, with 10,976,990 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.4704 at $114.40, with 9,557,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.58 at $51.16, with 8,929,909 shares traded.



Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) is +0.8 at $4.06, with 6,422,623 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VERV is 15.715539; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.9 at $34.32, with 5,193,901 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $3.60, with 2,171,996 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $4.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.05 at $21.86, with 1,586,692 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 72.87% of the target price of $30.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.27 at $111.00, with 1,441,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.59 at $167.50, with 1,435,140 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +5.82 at $87.75, with 1,166,958 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +1.68 at $158.76, with 843,884 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.02 per share, which represents a 138 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.