Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 13, 2026 : ALLO, TQQQ, CRWG, TSLL, SQQQ, NOK, NVDA, NIO, RBLX, MPT, BP, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -134.3 to 24,982.04. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 102,740,692 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) is +1.6302 at $4.35, with 14,964,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.96 at $48.21, with 4,015,197 shares traded. This represents a 139.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF (CRWG) is +0.0689 at $4.09, with 3,462,049 shares traded. This represents a 127.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.1 at $10.51, with 3,400,960 shares traded. This represents a 61.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.35 at $68.97, with 3,213,851 shares traded. This represents a 11.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.14 at $9.60, with 2,695,024 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 118.81% of the target price of $8.08.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.93 at $185.70, with 2,600,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $6.63, with 1,965,415 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.45% of the target price of $6.6.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.1596 at $55.43, with 1,246,535 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) is -0.04 at $4.90, with 931,569 shares traded. MPT's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $5.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.49 at $46.93, with 715,058 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. BP's current last sale is 99.85% of the target price of $47.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.17 at $9.04, with 517,074 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 43.05% of the target price of $21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.