Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 11, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, BABA, IBIT, NIO, XPEV, STLA, TSM, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 103.46 to 18,447.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 249,872,246 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.03 at $8.42, with 21,826,346 shares traded. This represents a 70.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.62 at $46.76, with 14,320,608 shares traded. This represents a 33.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.52 at $37.69, with 11,673,554 shares traded. This represents a 43.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.38 at $108.95, with 8,707,553 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.32 at $252.08, with 4,123,680 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 79.4% of the target price of $317.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.12 at $106.30, with 3,625,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.53 at $46.70, with 3,188,802 shares traded. This represents a 65.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $3.35, with 2,022,657 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.44% of the target price of $4.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.3 at $19.27, with 1,031,625 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 87.59% of the target price of $22.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.26 at $8.65, with 787,085 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +6.67 at $157.80, with 732,736 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.02 per share, which represents a 138 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.06 at $18.02, with 594,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

