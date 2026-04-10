Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 10, 2026 : NOK, OGN, BP, NIO, BABA, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.23 to 25,152.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 139,849,884 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $9.58, with 2,895,975 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Organon & Co. (OGN) is +0.8853 at $7.80, with 2,502,588 shares traded. OGN's current last sale is 86.61% of the target price of $9.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.0203 at $45.88, with 1,449,791 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. BP's current last sale is 99.74% of the target price of $46.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1001 at $6.17, with 1,402,181 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.49% of the target price of $6.6.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.14 at $128.82, with 798,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -1.91 at $135.95, with 670,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.