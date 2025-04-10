Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 10, 2025 : TSLL, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, TSLA, TLT, BABA, NIO, F, STLA, QBTS, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -464.46 to 18,680.6. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 300,507,691 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.73 at $9.13, with 35,031,195 shares traded. This represents a 84.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.09 at $36.37, with 14,272,566 shares traded. This represents a 38.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.59 at $49.02, with 14,110,727 shares traded. This represents a 40.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.53 at $109.80, with 12,661,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -10.24 at $261.96, with 4,860,436 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.51% of the target price of $317.5.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.88 at $87.99, with 3,456,036 shares traded. This represents a 3.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.49 at $106.27, with 2,127,293 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $3.36, with 1,457,507 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.04% of the target price of $4.6.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.33 at $9.17, with 1,083,394 shares traded. F's current last sale is 95.52% of the target price of $9.6.



Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.91 at $9.21, with 880,942 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.1957 at $7.00, with 828,103 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -2.55 at $156.20, with 651,615 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.02 per share, which represents a 138 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

