Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 1, 2025 : TSLL, SONY, TSLA, TQQQ, NVDA, SQQQ, TLT, NIO, QBTS, PRMB, AMCR, XPEV

April 01, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -70.35 to 19,208.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 160,637,563 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.31 at $9.83, with 24,539,750 shares traded. This represents a 98.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is -0.1407 at $25.25, with 5,112,111 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.12 at $263.28, with 4,850,745 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.81 at $56.49, with 4,541,815 shares traded. This represents a 15.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.12 at $108.50, with 4,392,521 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.55 at $38.89, with 3,838,781 shares traded. This represents a 48.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.8856 at $91.59, with 3,526,440 shares traded. This represents a 7.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0601 at $3.87, with 1,723,763 shares traded.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.2695 at $7.87, with 1,282,681 shares traded.

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) is unchanged at $35.49, with 1,003,026 shares traded.

Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.70, with 916,702 shares traded.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.6695 at $21.39, with 719,085 shares traded.

