Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 9, 2025 : CNM, KFY, DBI, BIOX, FCEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 09/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 26.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 27.23 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 14.19 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 24.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is -17.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 433.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOX is -135.50 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.59. This value represents a 24.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -0.65 vs. an industry ratio of -46.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.